TMK supplies containers for shipments of steel to Severstal

Monday, 15 November 2021 17:02:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has recently advanced the cooperation with Russian steelmaker Severstal, having supplied to the latter the customized containers of a new product line of heavy machinery for the transportation of coiled steel.

The cargo includes 294 containers with a length of more than 6 meter, a width of about 2.5 meter and a height of 84 cm produced by a TMK’s subsidiary, ETERNO, in accordance with the requirements of the International Convention for Safe Containers. The containers represent a frame welded metal structures with movable supports and elements for fastening to a railway platform.

“TMK is continually expanding its products range, focusing on the development of complex engineering solutions. Unique production facilities contribute to the production of customized goods to solve the most diverse business problems of customers. The creation of new high-tech products for the production and transportation of steel allows us to expand our portfolio of orders and enter new markets,” Denis Makienko, TMK's development director commented.

On balance, TMK has continued to implement its engineering solutions for the metallurgical industry. In particular, earlier TMK’s products were used to modernize the steelmaking facility at Severstal, the oxygen converter shop at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, the technical re-equipment of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, the Aksu Ferroalloy Plant in the Republic of Kazakhstan etc. High-tech products produced by ETERNO are also used in the nuclear industry, in particular, within the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey and the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia.