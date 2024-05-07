﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.2 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 12:23:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-February period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €1.68 billion, decreasing by 9.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €221.65 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 3.3 percent, €79.0 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 25.7 percent, €139.42 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 19.7 percent, €56.69 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 16.4 percent, and €138.25 million of metal structures and parts - down by 5.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.


Tags: Wire  Alloys Pipe Longs Tubular Raw Mat France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 10.2 percent in January

10 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 11.7 percent in January

09 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 17.8 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 22.4 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.4 percent in Jan-Nov

09 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 23.2 percent in Jan-Nov

08 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.6 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 23.5 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.3 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 24.6 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News