France’s steel product export value down 9.2 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 12:23:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-February period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €1.68 billion, decreasing by 9.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €221.65 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 3.3 percent, €79.0 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 25.7 percent, €139.42 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 19.7 percent, €56.69 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 16.4 percent, and €138.25 million of metal structures and parts - down by 5.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.