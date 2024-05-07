Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 16% rise in steel sales volume in April from March

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 14:50:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that in April this year it produced 738,000 mt of crude steel, down by 0.4 percent month on month. The company’s sales volume in March increased by 16.0 percent month on month to 805,000 mt, including construction steel, steel billet and hot rolled coil. In particular, in the given month the company’s construction steel and high-quality steel sales totaled 471,000 mt, up by 24.0 percent month on month.

Construction steel sales increased significantly compared to the previous month after the Tet holiday thanks to the increasing demand from civil construction and public investment projects. In April, inventory at agents and distributors decreased, leading Hoa Phat to import more goods. This has helped Hoa Phat increase construction steel consumption in all regions of the country.

The company’s hot rolled coil sales amounted to 252,000 mt in April, down 4.0 percent compared to March this year. Galvanized steel sheet and pipe sales amounted to 48,000 mt and 70,000 mt, respectively. In the first four months of the year, Hoa Phat produced 201,000 mt of steel pipes and 146,000 mt of galvanized sheet.

Hoa Phat Group’s construction steel, HRC steel and steel billet sales reached 2.65 million mt in the January-April period of the year, of which Hoa Phat exported 952,000 tons of steel, including construction steel, high quality steel, HRC steel and steel billets.