Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 34% rise in steel sales volume in Mar from Feb

Monday, 08 April 2024 14:56:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that in March this year it produced 741,000 mt of crude steel, up by 0.7 percent month on month. The company’s sales volume in March increased by 34.0 percent month on month to 693,000 mt, including construction steel, steel billet and hot rolled coil. In particular, in the given month the company’s construction steel and high-quality steel sales totaled 381,000 mt, up by 80.0 percent month on month.

The company’s hot rolled coil sales amounted to 263,000 mt in February, down slightly compared to February this year. Galvanized steel sheet and pipe sales remained stable month on month, amounting to 32,000 mt and 42,000 mt, respectively.

In the first three months of the year, Hoa Phat’s crude steel production amounted to 2.1 million mt, up by 70.0 percent compared to the same period last year. The company’s sales volume went up by 34.0 percent to 1.85 million mt, year on year.

Hoa Phat Group’s construction steel and high-quality steel sales reached 956,000 mt, up by 10.0 percent, while its hot rolled coil sales grew by 67.0 percent compared to the January-March period last year, amounting to 805,000 mt. The company’s pipe sales in the first quarter fell by 18.0 percent and the company sold 98,000 mt of galvanized sheet, with an increase of 40.0 percent.