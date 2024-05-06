US rig count decreases week on week, Canadian count rises

Monday, 06 May 2024 10:14:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 3, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by eight to 605 compared to the previous week.

In the US, the number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 102, while the number of rigs drilling for oil dropped by seven to 499, both week on week. The overall US rig count is down by 143 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 120 rigs in the week ending May 3, compared to the week ending April 26. The Canadian rig count is now up by 20 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.