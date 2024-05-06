﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count decreases week on week, Canadian count rises

Monday, 06 May 2024 10:14:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 3, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by eight to 605 compared to the previous week.

In the US, the number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 102, while the number of rigs drilling for oil dropped by seven to 499, both week on week. The overall US rig count is down by 143 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 120 rigs in the week ending May 3, compared to the week ending April 26. The Canadian rig count is now up by 20 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

EUROFER: Tube output in EU expected to drop in 2024

06 May | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for welded line pipe from S. Korea

03 May | Steel News

Mexico extends CVD for welded steel pipe from China until 2028

30 Apr | Steel News

Vallourec to supply line pipe for oil and gas project in Guyana

30 Apr | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

26 Apr | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or up slightly

25 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah Steel begins production at newly expanded Jeddah pipe plant

25 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.9 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News

US rig count increases slightly while Canadian count plunges again

19 Apr | Steel News