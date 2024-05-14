Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for Subsea7’s project in North Sea

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:47:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it has signed an agreement with the UK-based engineering company Subsea7 to supply pipes made from carbon-reduced steel for a project in the North Sea.

According to the agreement, Corinth Pipeworks will produce 39 km of 16-inch high-frequency welded (HFW) steel pipes. The steel pipes will be produced in collaboration with Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal by using the latter’s hot rolled coils with XCarb® certifications. XCarb® certificates and recycled and renewably produced steels enable customers to reduce their scope 3 emissions, reinforcing their commitment to a low-carbon, circular economy.