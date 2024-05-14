﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for Subsea7’s project in North Sea

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:47:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it has signed an agreement with the UK-based engineering company Subsea7 to supply pipes made from carbon-reduced steel for a project in the North Sea.

According to the agreement, Corinth Pipeworks will produce 39 km of 16-inch high-frequency welded (HFW) steel pipes. The steel pipes will be produced in collaboration with Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal by using the latter’s hot rolled coils with XCarb® certifications. XCarb® certificates and recycled and renewably produced steels enable customers to reduce their scope 3 emissions, reinforcing their commitment to a low-carbon, circular economy.


Tags: Pipe Hrc Tubular Flats Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 16% rise in steel sales volume in April from March

07 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 34% rise in steel sales volume in Mar from Feb

08 Apr | Steel News

EU's HRC import quota for other countries exhausted

03 Apr | Steel News

Some EU flat steel import quotas about to be exhausted near end of period

26 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 19% drop in steel sales volume in Feb from Jan

06 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 16% drop in steel sales volume in Jan from Dec

06 Feb | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts 7.0 percent decrease in sales for 2023

09 Jan | Steel News

EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

03 Jan | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts higher construction steel sales amid rising consumption

08 Dec | Steel News

US finds circumvention of AD and CVD on light walled rectangular pipe imports

10 Nov | Steel News