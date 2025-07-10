EAEU and UAE sign economic partnership agreement to boost bilateral trade

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive arm of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), has announced that it has officially signed an economic partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following two and a half years of negotiations. The EAEU comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Armenia.

Trade volume expected to surpass $20 billion

Since 2020, bilateral trade between the EAEU and the UAE has more than tripled, making the UAE one of the EAEU’s most significant Gulf trade partners. With the new agreement, trade turnover is forecast to exceed $20 billion once the deal takes effect.

Major reduction in customs duties across key sectors

A cornerstone of the agreement is the mutual reduction of customs duties on over 86 percent of traded goods, which is expected to substantially enhance market access and trade efficiency.

Party Previous average duty New average duty UAE on EAEU goods 5.0% 0.6% EAEU on UAE goods 5.9% 1.5%

Steel and industrial products included in agreement

The agreement spans a wide range of product groups, including steel and metal products such as rolled alloy steel, hot rolled and cold rolled steel, finished steel goods, pipes, sections, angles, iron, aluminum, petroleum and chemical products, timber and wood-based goods, industrial machinery and motor vehicles, electrical equipment and railway containers.