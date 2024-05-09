﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit for Q1, sees higher sales revenues

Thursday, 09 May 2024 15:29:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Major Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the first quarter this year.

The company has posted a net profit of TRY 366.85 million ($11.4 million) for the given period, compared to a net profit of TRY 1.35 billion in the same period last year, while its sales revenues increased by 120.2 percent year on year to TRY 16.36 billion ($507.78 million).

In the first quarter, Borusan’s total sales volume came to 357,000 mt, increasing by 65.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023, while its exports accounted for 79.0 percent of total sales revenues. In the meantime, the company’s revenues from sales of high value-added pipes, which includes pressure, special and spiral pipes, accounted for 86.0 percent of the total sales revenues, while its revenues from high value-added drilling pipe sales accounted for 17.0 percent, due to a decrease in the number of wells and the supply-demand balance in the US market.

The company’s initial expectations are that its sales volume will total 1.05-1.20 million mt in the full year. It also predicts that sales prices will approach the long-term average and that its profitability will normalize in 2024, due to balanced supply-demand conditions.

The company stated that the value of its investments in the first quarter was TRY 589.99 million ($18.31 million).


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Fin. Reports Borusan Pipe 

Similar articles

Saudi-based East Pipes to provide coated pipes to local contracting company

08 May | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.6 percent in Jan-February

08 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 16% rise in steel sales volume in April from March

07 May | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.2 percent in Jan-Feb

07 May | Steel News

EUROFER: Tube output in EU expected to drop in 2024

06 May | Steel News

US rig count decreases week on week, Canadian count rises

06 May | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for welded line pipe from S. Korea

03 May | Steel News

Mexico extends CVD for welded steel pipe from China until 2028

30 Apr | Steel News

Vallourec to supply line pipe for oil and gas project in Guyana

30 Apr | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

26 Apr | Steel News