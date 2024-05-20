US DOC amends AD order on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

Monday, 20 May 2024 14:40:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Mexico for the period between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022, in order to correct a ministerial error.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined new dumping margins of 1.61 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey and of 2.86 percent for 10 other companies. However, the dumping margin for Maquilacero was not changed in the amended final results and continues to be 5.06 percent.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in April this year, the DOC had determined that Mexican producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review and had calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 5.06 percent for Maquilacero, 2.28 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey and 3.28 percent for 10 other companies.