 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues preliminary affirmative CVD determination on OCTG from Austria

Wednesday, 09 September 2026 20:56:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Austria. The period of investigation is January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 10.17 percent for voestalpine Tubulars GmbH & Co KG (voestalpine Tubulars), the only individually examined producer/exporter in this investigation.

The all-others rate is 10.17 percent, based on the rate calculated for voestalpine Tubulars.

The DOC is aligning the final CVD determination with the final determination in the companion antidumping duty (AD) investigation on OCTG from Austria, which is currently scheduled to be issued no later than January 12, 2027.

Tags: Pipe Tubular US Austria Europe North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe

External Diamater 21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness 1.2 - 6 mm
 
Tedarikçi INCOSTEEL
View Offer

Similar articles

France's steel product import value down 0.2 percent in Jan-July 2026

10 Sep | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply over 200 km of steel pipes for DESFA project

10 Sep | Steel News

China's steel pipe export offers stable despite seasonal expectations

09 Sep | Tube and Pipe

France's steel product export value increases 1.6 percent in Jan-July 2026

09 Sep | Steel News

Turkey's Erciyas Çelik Boru receives $9 million order for Kaplankaya project

08 Sep | Steel News

Brazil extends AD duties on seamless line pipe imports from Ukraine

07 Sep | Steel News

Centravis receives two stainless steel tube orders for Motor Oil Hellas refinery

07 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in late August 2026

04 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices keep rising slightly

03 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US maintains AD and CVD orders on welded line pipe from S. Korea and Turkey

03 Sep | Steel News