US issues preliminary affirmative CVD determination on OCTG from Austria

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Austria. The period of investigation is January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 10.17 percent for voestalpine Tubulars GmbH & Co KG (voestalpine Tubulars), the only individually examined producer/exporter in this investigation.

The all-others rate is 10.17 percent, based on the rate calculated for voestalpine Tubulars.

The DOC is aligning the final CVD determination with the final determination in the companion antidumping duty (AD) investigation on OCTG from Austria, which is currently scheduled to be issued no later than January 12, 2027.