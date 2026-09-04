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NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in late August 2026

Friday, 04 September 2026 11:42:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late August (August 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar rose by RMB 67.4/mt ($9.9/mt) or 2.2 percent to RMB 3,130.3/mt ($462/mt), compared to the price in mid-August (August 11-20), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 1.9 percent, 1.3 percent, 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to mid-August.

$1 = RMB 6.7787

Tags: Wire Rod Pipe Rebar Plate Hrc Flats Tubular Longs China Far East 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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