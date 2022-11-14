NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in early November

Monday, 14 November 2022 11:24:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early November (November 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar declined by RMB 82.4/mt ($11.6/mt) or 2.1 percent to RMB 3,758.8/mt ($530.2/mt), compared to prices in late October (October 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on November 14.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.3 percent, 3.1 percent, 1.9 percent, 1.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, all compared to late October.

$1 = RMB 7.0899