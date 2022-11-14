﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in early November

Monday, 14 November 2022 11:24:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early November (November 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar declined by RMB 82.4/mt ($11.6/mt) or 2.1 percent to RMB 3,758.8/mt ($530.2/mt), compared to prices in late October (October 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on November 14.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.3 percent, 3.1 percent, 1.9 percent, 1.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, all compared to late October.

$1 = RMB 7.0899


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Pipe Merchant Bar Hrc Plate Flats Tubular Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 3.6 percent in late October

04 Nov | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-August

24 Aug | Steel News

European long steel buyers use up almost half of import quotas as of late October

23 Oct | Steel News

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output drops in November after rising for two straight months

22 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel ouput rises 26.59 percent in Dec 2009

27 Jan | Steel News

China’s November finished steel output shows strong growth

16 Dec | Steel News

Details of China's finished steel imports and exports in May

02 Jul | Steel News

Steel products export situation in China for H1,05

04 Aug | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices show some recovery

14 Nov | Longs and Billet