NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.8 percent in early February

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 11:28:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early February (February 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 74.3/mt ($10.9/mt) or 1.8 percent to RMB 4,127.4/mt ($605/mt), compared to prices in late January (January 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on February 14.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), and angles decreased by 1.4 percent, 1.5 percent, 2.0 percent, and 1.4 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes rose by 0.3 percent, all compared to late January.