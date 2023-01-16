﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in early January

Monday, 16 January 2023
       

In early January (January 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 86.2/mt ($13/mt) or 2.2 percent to RMB 4.078.8/mt ($607.6/mt), compared to prices in late December (December 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on January 16.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 1.9 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.9 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, all compared to late December.

$1 = RMB 6.7135


