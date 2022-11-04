NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 3.6 percent in late October

Friday, 04 November 2022 11:40:43 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late October (October 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar declined by RMB 145.4/mt ($20.0/mt) or 3.6 percent to RMB 3,841.2/mt ($529.4/mt), compared to prices in mid-October (October 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on November 4.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 2.4 percent, 2.3 percent, 2.9 percent, 0.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-October.

$1 = RMB 7.2555