NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in late Nov

Monday, 05 December 2022 12:29:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late November (November 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 5.6/mt ($0.8/mt) or 0.1 percent to RMB 3,823.5mt ($542.3/mt), compared to prices in mid-November (November 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on December 4.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod and seamless steel pipes decreased by 0.5 percent and 1.4 percent, while the average prices of medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles remained stable, rose by 0.5 percent and increased by 0.2 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-November.


