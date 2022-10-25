﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in mid-October

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:07:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-October (October 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar declined by RMB 85.6/mt ($11.9/mt) or 2.1 percent to RMB 3,986.6/mt ($556/mt), compared to prices in early October (October 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on October 24.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.6 percent, 1.1 percent, 2.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, all compared to early October.


