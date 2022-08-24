﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-August

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 10:37:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-August (August 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 15.2/mt ($2.2/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 4,137.8/mt ($605/mt), compared to prices in early August (August 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on August 24.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and seamless steel pipes declined by 0.9 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, though of angles rose by 0.4 percent, respectively, all compared to early August.

$1 = RMB 6.8388


