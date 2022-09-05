﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.2 percent in late August

Monday, 05 September 2022 11:04:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late August (August 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 48.4/mt ($7.1/mt) or 1.2 percent to RMB 4,089.4/mt ($593/mt), compared to prices in mid-August (August 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on September 4.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 1.1 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-August.

$1 = RMB 6.8998


