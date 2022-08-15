﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.7 percent in early August

Monday, 15 August 2022 12:27:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early August (August 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 186.2/mt ($27.6/mt) or 4.7 percent to RMB 4,153/mt ($616/mt), compared to prices in late July (July 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on August 14.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles increased by 4.3 percent, 2.6 percent, 5.2 percent, 0.8 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, all compared to late July.

 $1 = RMB 6.741


Tags: Pipe Rebar Wire Rod Hrc Plate Beams Tubular Flats Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

