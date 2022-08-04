﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late July

Thursday, 04 August 2022 12:34:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late July (July 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 30.9/mt ($4.6/mt) or 0.8 percent to RMB 3,966.8/mt ($587/mt), compared to prices in mid-July (July 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on August 4.

In the given period, the average price of wire rod increased by 0.6 percent, while the average prices of medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 2.9 percent, 1.5 percent, 3.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-July.

 $1 = RMB 6.7636


