NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.6 percent in early Sept

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 10:56:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early September (September 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 107.2/mt ($15.5/mt) or 2.6 percent to RMB 3,982.2/mt ($576.3/mt), compared to prices in late August (August 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on September 14.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 3.5 percent, 0.9 percent, 1.0 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, all compared to late August.

$1 = RMB 6.9116