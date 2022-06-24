NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 4.6 percent in mid-June

Friday, 24 June 2022 11:02:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In mid-June (June 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 218.8/mt ($32.7/mt) or 4.6 percent to RMB 4,502.6/mt ($672/mt), compared to prices in early June (June 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on June 24.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 3.8 percent, 2.5 percent, 3.7 percent, 0.8 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, all compared to early June (June 1-10).

$1 = RMB 6.70