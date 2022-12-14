﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.4 percent in early December

Wednesday, 14 December 2022
       

In early December (December 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 16.6/mt ($2.4/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,840.1/mt ($552.5/mt), compared to prices in late November (November 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on December 14.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 0.2 percent, 1.8 percent, 2.5 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes declined by 0.3 percent, all compared to late November.  

$1 = RMB 6.9535


