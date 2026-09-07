Centravis receives two stainless steel tube orders for Motor Oil Hellas refinery

Ukrainian seamless stainless steel tube producer Centravis has received two orders totaling 50 mt for Motor Oil Hellas' refinery in Greece, according to a statement from the company, according to local media reports.

The Centravis products will be used directly at the refinery. The Greek customer placed the second order shortly after the first delivery, which Centravis said indicates potential for further cooperation.

Centravis strengthens its position in the European refinery sector

Motor Oil Hellas is one of the leading energy and refining companies in southeastern Europe. Its refinery in the Corinth region, together with its auxiliary facilities and fuel distribution infrastructure, forms Greece's largest privately owned industrial complex and is considered one of Europe's most modern refineries.

“The refining industry has particularly high requirements regarding tube quality, steel grades and compliance with technical standards. For us, this is an important project and a strong reference in the European market,” Artem Atanasov, Centravis sales director, said, adding that the repeat order demonstrates the customer's confidence in the company's products and team.