Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies casing pipes for geothermal exploration in Poland

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 15:32:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has supplied casing pipes for the POLICE GT-1 geothermal exploratory project in Poland, supporting the assessment of hydrogeological conditions for a future thermal water heating installation.

High-performance casing for 2,400-meter drilling

Interpipe delivered 13 3/8” casing for the intermediate string in high-yield L80 steel grade, specifically engineered for geothermal exploration and appraisal wells.

The pipes were designed to withstand significant downhole stress while maintaining optimized wall thickness to ensure collapse resistance. Corrosion-resistant alloys were applied to enhance durability in high-salinity environments exposed to chloride corrosion.

The drilling program included a vertical well to a planned depth of 2,400 meters, targeting water extraction at a minimum temperature of 70°C and an expected yield of 250 m³/h. The final depth reached was 2,165 meters.


