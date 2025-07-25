Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies steel pipes for Titlis observation tower reconstruction in Alps

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it is playing a pivotal role in one of the most ambitious engineering projects in Europe - the complete reconstruction of the Titlis observation tower at the renowned Titlis ski resort in Engelberg, Switzerland. For this complex high-altitude construction, the company has supplied seamless steel pipes made from S355J2H steel known for its high structural integrity and resistance to extreme weather conditions.

Located at an elevation of 3,000 meters, the tower is undergoing a transformation to become a modern tourist attraction by 2026.

“Over the past few years, we have supplied pipes for numerous construction projects. But this project is certainly one of the most significant. Interpipe’s high-quality steel will ensure the integrity and strength of the structure, i.e., maximum safety in mountain conditions,” stated, Marcel Schmitz, pipe sales manager for the European market.