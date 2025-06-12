 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies to offshore gas project in Turkey

Thursday, 12 June 2025 12:12:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has produced and supplied steel pipes to a Turkish customer for use in an offshore project for the first time.

Accordingly, the casing pipes with the company’s proprietary premium UPJ-M connection, which provides high gas tightness in line with the requirements of the client, were laid underwater within the scope of Turkey’s South Akçakoca Sub-Basin gas project in the Black Sea.

Interpipe stated that it was the first time for the company to produce steel pipes for an underwater project, while the pipes have been successful and are now in use. It expects that the project will pave the way for similar projects in the future.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

