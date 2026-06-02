Ukraine extends AD duty on seamless hot-deformed steel pipes from China

Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has announced the results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD), which was initiated upon the request of domestic producer Interpipe Niko Tube, on seamless hot-deformed steel pipes from China.

The ICIT has established that during the investigation period between 2022 and the first quarter of 2025, the products in question from China were sold at dumped prices and that the termination of the application of antidumping measures on the given products will likely result in the resumption of dumping and injury. As a result, the Commission has extended the AD measures for another five years.

Hengyang Valin Group and Tianjin Pipe Corporation have received a zero rate for casing pipes with an outer diameter of 193.68 mm and 244.48 mm under HS code 7304 29 30 00, as well as casing pipes under HS code 7304 29 90 00 with an outer diameter of 508 mm, and casing pipes of 339.72 mm under HS code 7304 29 30 00 and 473.08 mm under HS code 7304 29 90 00, respectively, while all other Chinese producers/exporters will continue facing an antidumping duty rate of 51.52 percent.

The subject products currently fall under Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity (UKT FEA) codes 7304 19, 7304 23 00 00, 7304 29, 7304 39, and 7304 59.