 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine...

Ukraine extends AD duty on seamless hot-deformed steel pipes from China

Tuesday, 02 June 2026 12:17:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has announced the results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD), which was initiated upon the request of domestic producer Interpipe Niko Tube, on seamless hot-deformed steel pipes from China.

The ICIT has established that during the investigation period between 2022 and the first quarter of 2025, the products in question from China were sold at dumped prices and that the termination of the application of antidumping measures on the given products will likely result in the resumption of dumping and injury. As a result, the Commission has extended the AD measures for another five years.

Hengyang Valin Group and Tianjin Pipe Corporation have received a zero rate for casing pipes with an outer diameter of 193.68 mm and 244.48 mm under HS code 7304 29 30 00, as well as casing pipes under HS code 7304 29 90 00 with an outer diameter of 508 mm, and casing pipes of 339.72 mm under HS code 7304 29 30 00 and 473.08 mm under HS code 7304 29 90 00, respectively, while all other Chinese producers/exporters will continue facing an antidumping duty rate of 51.52 percent.

The subject products currently fall under Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity (UKT FEA) codes 7304 19, 7304 23 00 00, 7304 29, 7304 39, and 7304 59.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

EEC launches expiry review on antidumping duty for Ukrainian stainless seamless pipes

06 May | Steel News

Ukraine initiates sunset review on seamless stainless steel pipe from China

24 Dec | Steel News

EEC extends AD duties on certain steel pipe imports from Ukraine

13 Oct | Steel News

87.38 percent of quota used for seamless steel pipe imports to Ukraine

07 Nov | Steel News

Interpipe to continue supplying OCTG to the US

22 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine to temporarily suspend restrictions on steel pipe imports

09 Jul | Steel News

89.6 percent of quota used for seamless steel pipe imports to Ukraine

06 Feb | Steel News

94.74 percent of quota used for seamless steel pipe imports to Ukraine

04 Sep | Steel News

92 percent of quota used for seamless steel pipe imports to Ukraine

08 Jun | Steel News

EU starts AD investigation for certain welded pipes from three countries

04 Apr | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer