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Turkey's Erciyas Çelik Boru receives $9 million order for Kaplankaya project

Tuesday, 08 September 2026 11:59:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish pipe producer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it will manufacture the steel piling pipes to be used as part of the Kaplankaya Marina Revision Project in the Milas district of Muğla. The order is expected to generate approximately $9 million in sales revenue for the company.

According to the statement, a total of 516 steel piling pipes will be produced for use in marine structures as part of the project.

Erciyas Çelik Boru plans to complete the production and shipment of the pipes by the end of 2026.

Erciyas Çelik Boru also stated that being selected for international-scale tourism and coastal structure projects demonstrates its expertise in high value-added steel pipe products, its project-based production capabilities and its potential to access new business opportunities.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Erciyas Boru 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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