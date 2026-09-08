Turkey's Erciyas Çelik Boru receives $9 million order for Kaplankaya project

Turkish pipe producer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it will manufacture the steel piling pipes to be used as part of the Kaplankaya Marina Revision Project in the Milas district of Muğla. The order is expected to generate approximately $9 million in sales revenue for the company.

According to the statement, a total of 516 steel piling pipes will be produced for use in marine structures as part of the project.

Erciyas Çelik Boru plans to complete the production and shipment of the pipes by the end of 2026.

Erciyas Çelik Boru also stated that being selected for international-scale tourism and coastal structure projects demonstrates its expertise in high value-added steel pipe products, its project-based production capabilities and its potential to access new business opportunities.