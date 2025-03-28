Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru receives order for largest port project in Adriatic

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has received a new large-scale order for a container port project in the Adriatic Sea, having supplied pipes for the rail and highway connections for the first two phases of the project.

Within the scope of the order worth about $32.5 million, the company will undertake pipe production and shipment for the third phase. Shipments are expected to be completed this year. Considered to be a strategically important port in Europe’s global trade, it will become the largest container port in the Adriatic Sea, as well as the largest port in southern Europe with the new expansions.