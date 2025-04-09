Erciyas Çelik Boru receives order from Turkey’s largest thermal power plants

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has received a new order from Turkey’s largest thermal power plants within the scope of the construction of a cooling water system, energy transmission lines and an access road.

Within the scope of the order worth about TRY 464 million ($12.21 million), the company will undertake pipe production and shipment for the Afşin-Elbistan A and B thermal power plants. The order will contribute to the infrastructure works and will play an important role in increasing energy generation capacity.