Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru wins hydrogen pipeline supply deal to support EU energy transition

Turkish pipe manufacturer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has secured a major contract to produce and supply a 23.5-kilometer hydrogen pipeline within the scope of a tender floated by Italy’s Public Gas Authority. The project is located in the Lombardy region, which includes Milan, and is considered a strategic milestone for Europe’s transition to clean energy.

First in Turkey, fourth in Europe for 100 percent hydrogen transport capability

With this contract, Erciyas Çelik Boru will become the first company in Turkey, the fourth in Europe, and one of the top five globally to manufacture pipes capable of transporting 100 percent hydrogen without the need for natural gas blending. This technological achievement is a significant upgrade from the company’s earlier projects, for which it has previously produced pipes for transporting natural gas mixed with hydrogen.

The hydrogen pipes will meet strict European technical standards. Production is scheduled to begin this year, with deliveries planned to be completed in multiple phases.

Strategic and financial significance for Erciyas

Erciyas Çelik Boru views the project as a cornerstone in its strategic growth roadmap. The company expects this contract to boost its turnover, enhance profitability, and strengthen its position in Europe.