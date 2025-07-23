 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru wins hydrogen pipeline supply deal to support EU energy transition

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 11:58:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish pipe manufacturer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has secured a major contract to produce and supply a 23.5-kilometer hydrogen pipeline within the scope of a tender floated by Italy’s Public Gas Authority. The project is located in the Lombardy region, which includes Milan, and is considered a strategic milestone for Europe’s transition to clean energy.

First in Turkey, fourth in Europe for 100 percent hydrogen transport capability

With this contract, Erciyas Çelik Boru will become the first company in Turkey, the fourth in Europe, and one of the top five globally to manufacture pipes capable of transporting 100 percent hydrogen without the need for natural gas blending. This technological achievement is a significant upgrade from the company’s earlier projects, for which it has previously produced pipes for transporting natural gas mixed with hydrogen.

The hydrogen pipes will meet strict European technical standards. Production is scheduled to begin this year, with deliveries planned to be completed in multiple phases.

Strategic and financial significance for Erciyas

Erciyas Çelik Boru views the project as a cornerstone in its strategic growth roadmap. The company expects this contract to boost its turnover, enhance profitability, and strengthen its position in Europe.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Decarbonization Erciyas Boru 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move up

23 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Tenaris wins key role in Suriname’s first offshore oil project with TotalEnergies

23 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 5.8 percent in May 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 15.3 percent in H1 2025

22 Jul | Steel News

US rig count increases and Canadian rig count increases - week 30, 2025

21 Jul | Steel News

US flat steel prices on upward creep as approaching tariff reality emboldens sellers to raise prices

19 Jul | Flats and Slab

Danieli to supply steel extrusion technology to two companies

18 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 9.9 percent in January-May 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

Chinese pipe prices move up slightly

17 Jul | Tube and Pipe