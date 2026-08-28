Turkey's Erciyas Çelik Boru's net loss widens in H1 2026

Turkish pipe producer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net loss of TRY 292.21 million ($6.57 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 93.07 million in the first half of 2025, while its sales revenue decreased by 35.7 percent year on year to TRY 2.29 billion ($51.54 million). Meanwhile, Erciyas' operating profit fell to TRY 38.74 million ($871,315) from TRY 252.55 million recorded in the same period last year.

In the first half, exports accounted for 70 percent of the company's total pipe sales, while on a segment basis, 89 percent of its revenues came from steel pipes, six percent from energy and five percent from wagons. Revenue from steel pipe operations amounted to TRY 2.04 billion ($42.4 million), while energy revenue totaled TRY 146 million ($3.0 million) and wagon revenue stood at TRY 109 million ($2.3 million).