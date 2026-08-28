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Turkey's Erciyas Çelik Boru's net loss widens in H1 2026

Friday, 28 August 2026 13:47:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish pipe producer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net loss of TRY 292.21 million ($6.57 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 93.07 million in the first half of 2025, while its sales revenue decreased by 35.7 percent year on year to TRY 2.29 billion ($51.54 million). Meanwhile, Erciyas' operating profit fell to TRY 38.74 million ($871,315) from TRY 252.55 million recorded in the same period last year.

In the first half, exports accounted for 70 percent of the company's total pipe sales, while on a segment basis, 89 percent of its revenues came from steel pipes, six percent from energy and five percent from wagons. Revenue from steel pipe operations amounted to TRY 2.04 billion ($42.4 million), while energy revenue totaled TRY 146 million ($3.0 million) and wagon revenue stood at TRY 109 million ($2.3 million).

Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Erciyas Boru 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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