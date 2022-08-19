﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues rise in H1, prices expected to rise

Friday, 19 August 2022 14:34:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the first half of 2022.

Accordingly, in the given period Erciyas registered a net profit of TRY 46.93 million ($3.52 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 14.28 million in the same period of 2021. In the first half this year, the company’s sales revenues increased by 95.6 percent year on year to TRY 1.51 billion ($102.13 million). In the given period, Erciyas recorded an operating profit of TRY 337.92 million ($22.78 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 183.34 million in the first half of the previous year.

In the January-June period of this year, Erciyas sold 69,000 mt of pipes, compared to 34,000 mt recorded in the same period of the previous year. In the given period, 74 percent of the company’s total pipe sales tonnage consisted of export sales.

According to the company’s statement, despite the increase expectations, partly due to rising raw material prices, global steel prices remained stable in the first half, as there was no support from the demand side. Prices are expected to rise as demand recovers in Europe.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Erciyas Boru 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports up 25.0 percent in June

18 Aug | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly stable, some slight fluctuations

18 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

17 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Australia removes AD duties on precision pipe from China and S. Korea

16 Aug | Steel News

EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ flats shipments down in January-June

16 Aug | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.7 percent in early August

15 Aug | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline again week-on-week

12 Aug | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices show minor fluctuations

11 Aug | Tube and Pipe

S. Korea’s SeAH Group forms JV with S. Arabia’s Aramco for Middle East expansion

11 Aug | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 29.2 percent in June

10 Aug | Steel News