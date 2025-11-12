Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the first nine months of this year.

In the given period, the company registered a net loss of TRY 78.12 million ($1.88 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 45.25 million in the same period of 2024, while its sales revenues rose by 6.8 percent year on year to TRY 5.55 billion ($144.06 million). Moreover, Erciyas recorded an operating profit of TRY 467.71 million ($12.14 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 498.48 million in the first nine months of the previous year.

In the January-September period, 71 percent of the company's revenues came from international sales, while sector-based revenues came from steel pipe, energy, and railcars, accounting for 81 percent, eight percent and 11 percent, respectively.

In addition, the company continues to work on a new project to develop a large-diameter Hyperloop pipe by 2025.