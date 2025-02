Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has received a pipe order from the third phase of a project in Morocco, having previously supplied pipes for the first two phases of the project. The value of the order is $76.34 million. The pipes are planned to be shipped this year.

In 2022, the company had produced pipes amounting to values of approximately $55.2 million for the first phase and approximately $119.4 million for the second phase of the project.