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Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru to temporarily halt production at Mersin plant

Monday, 29 June 2026 10:46:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel pipe producer Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has decided to suspend production activities at its Mersin plant for an indefinite period by June 30, 2026, as part of efforts to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs amid challenging market conditions.

According to the company’s statement, the Mersin plant, where steel line pipes and piling pipes are produced, will be taken out of operation, while the machinery and equipment at the facility will be placed under maintenance in view of a possible restart in the future. Erciyas stated that the decision was taken due to changing competitive conditions in export markets, the course of foreign exchange rates, interest rates and domestic prices, as well as the decline in domestic and overseas orders over the past two years, which has made operating two separate production facilities inefficient and weighed on profitability.

The company said the temporary suspension will not affect its total production or sales, as its five-line Düzce plant has sufficient capacity to meet current demand and fulfill existing orders without disruption. Erciyas also noted that all necessary action plans, including workforce planning and raw material supply, had already been prepared to ensure smooth production and delivery processes from the Düzce facility.

Erciyas stated that production at the Mersin plant may be reassessed depending on positive developments in domestic and international markets, particularly if large-scale energy and water transmission projects currently at the planning and design stage move forward.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Erciyas Boru 

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