Brazil extends AD duties on seamless line pipe imports from Ukraine

Brazil's foreign trade chamber committee GECEX has extended the antidumping duties on imports of seamless carbon steel line pipe from Ukraine for a further five years, at unchanged rates.

The duties remain at $145.26/mt for Interpipe Niko Tube LLC and PJSC Interpipe NTRP and at $708.60/mt for all other Ukrainian companies, applied as a specific duty in US dollars per tonne.

The extension follows a sunset review launched on September 22, 2025 at the request of Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil S.A., the sole domestic producer of the product. Brazil's Department of Commercial Defense concluded that the expiry of the measure would very likely lead to the resumption of dumping and of injury to the domestic industry, citing the substantial export capacity of Ukrainian producers and changes in the international steel market that could redirect exports to Brazil.

The department found that the duty in force had been sufficient to neutralize the injurious effects of the dumped imports, noting a 78.3 percent decline in imports from Ukraine, and recommended extending it at the same amounts.

The duties were originally applied in November 2014 and were extended for the first time in September 2020. The products are used in oil or gas pipelines, have an external diameter not exceeding five nominal inches (141.3 mm), and currently fall under the code 7304.19.00.