Argentina secures $900 million loan for LNG pipeline construction

The San Matias Pipeline consortium has reportedly secured a $900 million loan to build a 472 km pipeline linking the Vaca Muerta shale formation, in southern Argentina, to the coast of Río Negro province.

Measuring 36 inches in diameter, the pipeline is expected to require an estimated 200,000 metric tons (mt) of API-grade steel plates. The pipe supply tender was won in January by India's Welspun.

The consortium includes Pan American Energy, YPF, Pampa Energía, Harbour Energy and Golar LNG.

The loan was structured by Citi, J.P. Morgan, Santander and Itaú, with BBVA, Bladex, Barclays, ICBC and Bank of China also joining the banking syndicate.

Construction of the pipeline began this month, and the line is expected to be completed by mid-2028, when it will carry 27 million cubic meters of gas per day to supply two floating LNG plants, re-establishing Argentina as a player in the large-scale LNG export market.