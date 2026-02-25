 |  Login 
Jingdong Steel’s $500 million Algerian steel plant reaches 60 percent completion

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 15:37:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a press release issued by the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI), Chinese steel producer Jingdong Steel’s $500 million steel plant project in Algeria has reached 60 percent completion within eight months.

The new plant, constructed on a 36-hectare site, will comprise a steel sheet production line with an annual capacity of 200,000 mt and a steel pipe production line with an annual capacity of 300,000 mt. The project is being implemented in two phases corresponding to these production lines. According to AAPI, once operational, the plant will have a total annual production capacity of 500,000 mt. Approximately 50 percent of output is intended for export markets.

Integration with Gara Djebilet iron ore supply

The plant’s commissioning will coincide with the start of production at the Gara Djebilet iron ore mine, one of the world’s largest iron ore deposits, located in Tindouf. According to AAPI, the new steel facility will be supplied with locally sourced raw materials from Gara Djebilet, in line with Algeria’s policy of increasing local processing of domestic mineral resources.

Strategic significance for Algeria’s steel industry

According to AAPI, the $500 million investment forms part of the broader momentum in Algeria’s steel sector, supported by the launch of iron ore production at Gara Djebilet. The new plant is expected to strengthen Algeria’s production capacity in steel sheets and steel pipes, contributing to both domestic supply and export development.


