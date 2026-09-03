US maintains AD and CVD orders on welded line pipe from S. Korea and Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on welded line pipe form South Korea and Turkey, and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on the same products form Turkey.

The DOC and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, countervailable subsidies, and material injury to a US industry.

As a result, the DOC is continuing the AD and CVD orders. The weighted-average dumping margins are up to 6.22 percent for South Korea and 22.95 percent for Turkey, while subsidy rates are at 152.98 percent for Borusan Istikbal Ticaret, Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Borusan Mannesmann Boru Yatirim Holding A.S., and Borusan Holding A.S., and 1.31 percent for Toscelik Profil ve Sac Endustrisi A.S., Tosyali Demir Celik Sanayi A.S., Tosyali Dis Ticaret A.S., Tosyali Elektrik Enerjisi Toptan Satis Ith. Ihr. A.S., and Tosyali Holding A.S. an all others.