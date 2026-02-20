US amends final dumping margin on circular welded pipe from Thailand’s Saha Thai Pipe

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the order and the final determination regarding its antidumping investigation on imports of certain circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand-based Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Company Limited, on the grounds that the final determination was not in harmony with the United States Court of International Trade (CIT). Accordingly, the DOC has determined a new dumping margin of zero percent for the company.

On February 4, 2026, the US CIT announced its final determination in the antidumping investigation covering the period between March 1, 2018, and February 28, 2019. The DOC calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of 37.55 percent for Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Company Limited.