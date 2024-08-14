 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues preliminary AD decision on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from Vietnam

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 14:47:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty orders on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from Vietnam.

During the review period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, Vietnamese producers Sonha SSP Vietnam Sole Member Company Limited (Sonha SSP) and Vinlong Stainless Steel (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. (Vinlong) were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 144.51 percent for Sonha SSP and Vinlong, and 16.25 percent for other Vietnamese producers.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

India’s MAN Industries sees net profit rise of 70% in Q1 FY 2024-25

13 Aug | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit and higher revenues for H1

12 Aug | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes inks multi contracts with Esnad Al-Turuq for pipe supply

12 Aug | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD decision on welded pipe from Oman’s Al Jazeera

12 Aug | Steel News

Mexico’s Achv Aceros orders two ERW pipe mills from Danieli

12 Aug | Steel News

TenarisSaudiSteelPipes signs contract with Aramco to supply oil and gas pipes

09 Aug | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp sees net profit rise 50% in Q1 FY 2024-25

08 Aug | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD decision on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

08 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding continues efforts to increase spiral pipe capacity in Spain

08 Aug | Steel News