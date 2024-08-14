US issues preliminary AD decision on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from Vietnam

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty orders on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from Vietnam.

During the review period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, Vietnamese producers Sonha SSP Vietnam Sole Member Company Limited (Sonha SSP) and Vinlong Stainless Steel (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. (Vinlong) were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 144.51 percent for Sonha SSP and Vinlong, and 16.25 percent for other Vietnamese producers.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.