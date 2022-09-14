US issues final results of CVD review on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 13:34:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Indian suppliers Goodluck India Limited and Tube Investments of India Ltd received countervailable subsidy rates at 3.30 percent and 5.94 percent, respectively, while three other Indian companies received a countervailable subsidy rate of 4.07 percent during the period January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.