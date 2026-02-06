 |  Login 
US finds circumvention of CVD on circular welded pipe imports

Friday, 06 February 2026 12:22:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its final circumvention ruling on circular welded carbon quality steel pipe made with substrate from China, completed in Oman and then exported to the US.

Completing its investigation, the DOC determined that imports of the given products completed in Oman using China-origin hot rolled steel are circumventing the countervailing duty orders on circular welded carbon quality steel pipe imports from China.

Subsidy rates on imports of the given products from China are in the range 29.62-616.83 percent.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.30.10.00, 7306.30.50.25, 7306.30.50.32, 7306.30.50.40, 7306.30.50.55, 7306.30.50.85, 7306.30.50.90, 7306.50.10.00, 7306.50.50.50, 7306.50.50.70, 7306.19.10.10, 7306.19.10.50, 7306.19.51.10, and 7306.19.51.50 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


