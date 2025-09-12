US issues amended final results of AD review on HWR from Mexico’s Maquilacero

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the amended final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes (HWR) from Mexico for the period of review between September 01, 2022, and August 31, 2023.

The DOC is amending the final results to reflect the correction of a ministerial error. Based on the correction, Maquilacero's final weighted-average dumping margin changed from 7.77 percent to 7.02 percent. According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 7.22 percent for Maquilacero.