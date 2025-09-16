US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe (CWP) from South Korea for the period between November 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined that certain producers/exporters subject to this administrative review made sales of circular welded non-alloy steel pipe (CWP) from the South Korea at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determinate estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 1.23 percent for Hustle Co., Ltd. and non-examined companies and zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company. The preliminary results included a lower estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 1.21 percent for Hustle Co., Ltd and other non-examined companies and also included zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company.