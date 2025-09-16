 |  Login 
US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 10:39:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe (CWP) from South Korea for the period between November 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined that certain producers/exporters subject to this administrative review made sales of circular welded non-alloy steel pipe (CWP) from the South Korea at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determinate estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 1.23 percent for Hustle Co., Ltd. and non-examined companies and zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company. The preliminary results included a lower estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 1.21 percent for Hustle Co., Ltd and other non-examined companies and also included zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company.


