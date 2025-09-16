 |  Login 
US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 13:57:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Turkey for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that HDM Celik Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. and Emek Boru Makine Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. did not made sales of the given products at less than normal value, and so it has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the companies in line with the preliminary results.

The decision is applicable from September 15, 2025.


