US issues preliminary results of CVD review on welded pipe from S. Korea

Friday, 12 September 2025 18:15:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty order on large diameter welded pipe (welded pipe) from South Korea between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to certain producers and exporters of large diameter welded pipe (welded pipe) from South Korea. Additionally, the DOC has rescinded this review with respect to 16 companies. The DOC has preliminarily determined net countervailable subsidy rates of 0.41 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation and 0.79 percent for Hyundai RB Co., Ltd., AJU Besteel Co., Ltd, Chang Won Bending Co., Ltd, Dong Yang Steel Pipe Co., Ltd, EEW Korea Co., Ltd, HiSteel Co., Ltd, Husteel Co., Ltd., Hyundai Steel Company, and Nexteel Co,. Ltd.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

